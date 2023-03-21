Sonya Morris, Hailey Van Lith have beef during postgame handshake

Sonya Morris had some beef with Hailey Van Lith during their postgame handshake on Monday night.

Van Lith’s Louisville Cardinals knocked off Morris’ Texas Longhorns 73-51 at the Moody Center in Austin to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s tournament.

Van Lith led her team with 21 points, while Morris only scored two points for the Longhorns. But Morris was first in the postgame handshake line and confronted Van Lith.

I don't know what was said here. But here is Hailey Van Lith going through the handshake line with Texas. Sonya Morris was first in line for the Longhorns to talk to Van Lith. pic.twitter.com/YqvnmwiRdn — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) March 21, 2023

It’s unclear what Morris was saying or complaining about, but Van Lith showed class in her postgame comments. She said she had nothing bad to say about Texas and complimented their coaches and players.

For all those inquiring, I asked Hailey Van Lith what was said in the postgame handshake line and here was her response. FWIW, midway through the question, Olivia Cochran yells out, “We got your back!” pic.twitter.com/MRbwS2d42r — Alexis Cubit (@Alexis_Cubit) March 21, 2023

Louisville will face Ole Miss next.