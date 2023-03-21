 Skip to main content
Sonya Morris, Hailey Van Lith have beef during postgame handshake

March 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Sonya Morris yells at Hailey Van Lith

Sonya Morris had some beef with Hailey Van Lith during their postgame handshake on Monday night.

Van Lith’s Louisville Cardinals knocked off Morris’ Texas Longhorns 73-51 at the Moody Center in Austin to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s tournament.

Van Lith led her team with 21 points, while Morris only scored two points for the Longhorns. But Morris was first in the postgame handshake line and confronted Van Lith.

It’s unclear what Morris was saying or complaining about, but Van Lith showed class in her postgame comments. She said she had nothing bad to say about Texas and complimented their coaches and players.

Louisville will face Ole Miss next.

