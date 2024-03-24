Michigan decides on next coach to replace Juwan Howard

Michigan has reportedly selected Juwan Howard’s replacement as head coach of their men’s basketball team.

Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May has agreed to a long-term deal with Michigan, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May has agreed on a deal to become the next coach at the University of Michigan. Andy Miller — May’s representative with Klutch Sports — is completing details with school officials on a long-term contract tonight. pic.twitter.com/oEVAzbbDuW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2024

May is largely credited with turning around Florida Atlantic’s program over the last six years. When May arrived in 2018, the Owls had just been through seven consecutive losing seasons. The team has yet to have a losing season under May.

Florida Atlantic made incremental progress during May’s first four seasons, going 66-56 throughout that span. The Owls had a breakout 35-4 campaign in 2022-23 and made it all the way to the Final Four. The team had never recorded an NCAA Tournament win before their Cinderella run last season.

May led Florida Atlantic to another NCAA Tournament appearance this season. The Owls ranked as high as 7th on the AP poll and earned an 8-seed. They were upset 77-65 in the first round by Northwestern.

May takes over for Howard, who was fired after Michigan’s brutal 8-24 campaign. Before Howard’s final year, the Wolverines had not had a losing season since 2009-10 and had never tallied fewer than 10 wins in over four decades.

Michigan finished last in the Big Ten — the first time that’s happened in program history since 1966-67.