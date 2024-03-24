 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 23, 2024

Michigan decides on next coach to replace Juwan Howard

March 23, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Juwan Howard during a game

Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard watches action in the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan has reportedly selected Juwan Howard’s replacement as head coach of their men’s basketball team.

Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May has agreed to a long-term deal with Michigan, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

May is largely credited with turning around Florida Atlantic’s program over the last six years. When May arrived in 2018, the Owls had just been through seven consecutive losing seasons. The team has yet to have a losing season under May.

Florida Atlantic made incremental progress during May’s first four seasons, going 66-56 throughout that span. The Owls had a breakout 35-4 campaign in 2022-23 and made it all the way to the Final Four. The team had never recorded an NCAA Tournament win before their Cinderella run last season.

May led Florida Atlantic to another NCAA Tournament appearance this season. The Owls ranked as high as 7th on the AP poll and earned an 8-seed. They were upset 77-65 in the first round by Northwestern.

May takes over for Howard, who was fired after Michigan’s brutal 8-24 campaign. Before Howard’s final year, the Wolverines had not had a losing season since 2009-10 and had never tallied fewer than 10 wins in over four decades.

Michigan finished last in the Big Ten — the first time that’s happened in program history since 1966-67.

Article Tags

Dusty MayJuwan HowardMichigan Basketball
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus