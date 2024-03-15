Michigan announces decision on head coach Juwan Howard

Michigan basketball is making a significant change following their second straight season without an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Michigan announced on Friday that head coach Juwan Howard was been fired. Athletic director Warde Manuel praised Howard in a statement but said the Wolverines basketball program has failed to meet expectations.

“Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program,” Manuel said. “Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan’s dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan.”

Michigan went 8-24 this season and finished last in the Big Ten with a 3-17 conference record. They went 18-16 the year before and lost in the second round of the NIT.

Howard finishes with a record of 82-67 at Michigan with two NCAA Tournament appearances in five seasons. The NCAA Tournament was canceled in his first year on the job in 2019-20 due to the pandemic.

Howard was involved in an alleged confrontation with a Michigan staffer back in December but did not face disciplinary action. He also got into a physical altercation in the handshake line after a game two years ago (video here).

The 51-year-old Howard missed some time earlier this season after undergoing a heart procedure.