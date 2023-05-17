Michigan takes another big transfer hit with latest decommitment

The Michigan Wolverines were left scrambling Wednesday after losing another key player to the transfer portal, this time before the player had even played a game for them.

Former North Carolina guard Caleb Love, who had announced his intention to transfer to Michigan in April, has decommitted and will reopen his recruitment, according to Joe Tipton of On3. The decision comes roughly five weeks after Love originally said he would transfer to Michigan from the Tar Heels.

Love’s decision comes after star center Hunter Dickinson decided to transfer from Michigan to Kansas. Dickinson had already entered the transfer portal by the time Love announced his commitment, so it would not make a lot of sense for his ultimate decision to change the equation.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports suggested that Michigan’s high admissions standards were the reason for the decommitment.

More context: Michigan's (lofty) admissions standards for a transfer means a higher bar needs to be cleared for most/all credits from a prior school to carry over. At Michigan, the more credits there are to bring over, the less likely they all get kept, depending on transcript. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 17, 2023

Love was North Carolina’s leading scorer last season, averaging 16.7 points per game as a junior. The surprise decommitment leaves Michigan’s roster extremely thin, particularly on the perimeter, and may signal trouble for Juwan Howard’s team this season.