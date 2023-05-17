 Skip to main content
Michigan takes another big transfer hit with latest decommitment

May 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Juwan Howard during a game

Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard watches action in the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines were left scrambling Wednesday after losing another key player to the transfer portal, this time before the player had even played a game for them.

Former North Carolina guard Caleb Love, who had announced his intention to transfer to Michigan in April, has decommitted and will reopen his recruitment, according to Joe Tipton of On3. The decision comes roughly five weeks after Love originally said he would transfer to Michigan from the Tar Heels.

Love’s decision comes after star center Hunter Dickinson decided to transfer from Michigan to Kansas. Dickinson had already entered the transfer portal by the time Love announced his commitment, so it would not make a lot of sense for his ultimate decision to change the equation.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports suggested that Michigan’s high admissions standards were the reason for the decommitment.

Love was North Carolina’s leading scorer last season, averaging 16.7 points per game as a junior. The surprise decommitment leaves Michigan’s roster extremely thin, particularly on the perimeter, and may signal trouble for Juwan Howard’s team this season.

