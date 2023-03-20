Report: Mike Brey close to landing new head coach job

Mike Brey is close to landing a new head coach job, according to some reports.

Brey was pushed out by Notre Dame earlier this year amid a disappointing season. Though his tenure at Notre Dame ended, Brey said at the time that he was not done coaching. And it seems he already has another job lined up.

Brey has interviewed for the South Florida job according to a few reporters. Bulls Insider says that Brey is expected to become the Bulls’ next head coach. However, the school’s athletic director told other reporters that no job offer has been made yet and nothing has been finalized.

Just spoke to USF AD Michael Kelly. He said former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey is a candidate and has interviewed for the USF basketball job, but there’s only been discussions. There’s been no offer and nothing has been formalized. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 20, 2023

It sure sounds like a matter of details needing to be worked out with Brey.

The 63-year-old coached at Notre Dame from 2000-2023 and is their all-time wins leader. He was a three-time Big East Coach of the Year, but things grew tougher after Notre Dame joined the ACC. The Fighting Irish made the Elite Eight in 2015 and 2016, but they had losing seasons in three of the last five years. The team went 11-21 this season and was 3-17 in conference.

South Florida fired Brian Gregory after six seasons as their head coach. They had five losing seasons in six years under Gregory and went 14-18 this season.