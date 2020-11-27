Jim Boeheim complains at halftime that Syracuse game should have been canceled

Jim Boeheim had some complaints during halftime of Syracuse’s game against Bryant on Friday.

The Orange trailed the Bulldogs 51-44 at halftime. Boeheim said that the game should have been canceled because his team was not ready to play.

Boeheim at halftime: "Not practicing in 14 days, you just can't play this game. They should've just canceled the game… We're not conditioned. They've got fast guys and they're pushing right by us… This is a tough game for us if we're practicing every day. We're not ready." — Matt Park (@MattPark1) November 27, 2020

Syracuse’s basketball activities have been paused since Nov. 15, when Boeheim and one Orange player were announced as having tested positive for COVID-19. They still kept the home opener as scheduled for Friday.

COVID-19 has presented a number of challenges throughout all aspects of society across the world. Trying to play organized sports during the time period has been difficult, but many are working to overcome the challenges.

Photo: DoD photo by Army Staff Sgt. Sean K. Harp via CC-BY 2.0