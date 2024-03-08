Washington makes big decision about coach Mike Hopkins

The Washington Huskies have another coaching search on their hands.

The school announced Friday that it will part ways with head basketball coach Mike Hopkins at the end of the season. Hopkins had been Washington’s coach for the previous seven seasons.

In an official statement, Washington athletic director Troy Dannen promised a “national search” for a new head coach as the Huskies prepare to move to the Big Ten this fall.

Hopkins was once a sought-after coach, and was even Jim Boeheim’s designated successor at Syracuse for a time before he opted to move to Washington rather than wait out Boeheim. In his second season with the Huskies, he guided the program to a 27-9 record and a Pac-12 title. However, that proved to be the only NCAA Tournament appearance for the Huskies under Hopkins, as the program has been treading water for several years. Washington is 15-13 this season with a 7-10 record in Pac-12 play.

Washington’s most visible athletic programs are going to look a lot different this year as they debut in the Big Ten. In addition to moving on from Hopkins, the Huskies will have a new head football coach after Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama.