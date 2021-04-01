Mike Woodson makes big move keeping Parker Stewart at Indiana

Mike Woodson is making some quick work to help keep the Indiana Hoosiers’ basketball program intact.

Woodson on Sunday was named the new head coach at Indiana, replacing Archie Miller. On Wednesday, we learned that one of their top transfers will be remaining with the program rather than leaving.

Graduate transfer shooting guard Parker Stewart is staying at Indiana and withdrawing from the transfer portal. #iubb — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) March 31, 2021

Parker Stewart began his college career at Pitt and then transferred to Tennessee-Martin, where he became an all-conference player. He then transferred from UT-Martin to IU and did not play this season. But he was considering leaving as a graduate transfer. Instead, he is remaining with the team.

Additionally, Woodson was able to get recruit C.J. Gunn to stick with his commitment to the school.

C.J. Gunn, along with his parents, had a chance to talk with new Indiana coach Mike Woodson on Tuesday. Lawrence North junior remains firmly committed to Hoosiers, his father, Christopher Gunn said. — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 31, 2021

One of the big fears when a program changes coaches is losing recruits and current players. Four other players are still in the transfer portal. If Woodson can avoid losing the top players, he will be in a good starting spot.

Indiana went 12-15 this season.