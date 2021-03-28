Mike Woodson expected to be named Indiana head coach

Indiana has found a new head basketball coach.

Mike Woodson is close to a deal to become the next head coach at Indiana, according to Zach Osterman of the Indy Star. Shams Charania of The Athletic adds that the two sides are expected to reach an agreement.

Woodson, 62, has deep ties to the state of Indiana. He is a native of Indianapolis and starred for the Hoosiers under Bobby Knight from 1976-1980.

Woodson has been mentioned as a candidate for the Indiana job for over a week despite having no prior experience coaching in college. He is currently an assistant coach with the New York Knicks and has spent 17 seasons as an assistant and nine as a head coach in the NBA.

Indiana fired former head coach Archie Miller recently after four seasons and no NCAA Tournament appearances. The Hoosiers were said to have a deal in place with former Ohio State coach Thad Matta recently, but that fell apart amid some unusual circumstances.