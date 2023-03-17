 Skip to main content
Nate Oats raises significant injury concern about Brandon Miller

March 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Brandon Miller looks ahead

Dec 13, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama coach Nate Oats appears genuinely concerned that star forward Brandon Miller might not be able to play in the team’s second round game against Maryland.

Miller is dealing with a groin injury and was held scoreless while playing just 19 minutes in the Crimson Tide’s first round win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Oats suggested Friday that there is no guarantee that Miller will be ready to play Saturday, noting that Alabama is prepared to go to the team’s depth if necessary.

“I think he’s smart enough to know if he can go or not and help us,” Oats said of Miller, via Mike Rodak of al.com. “If he can’t, the good thing about our team is we’ve got a lot of depth. … We’ve got different options. Pray we don’t have to go to all those.”

Oats does not appear to be projecting a lot of confidence about Miller’s availability. The hope for Alabama might be that they can survive Maryland without much of a contribution from Miller, and he can then use the week off to try and get healthy for the Sweet 16.

Miller has been embroiled in controversy recently regarding his alleged role in a fatal shooting in January. The forward has not been charged with a crime, but the situation has clearly impacted the program recently.

