Nate Oats reveals why Brandon Miller had armed security

Alabama star Brandon Miller had security accompanying him in Birmingham ahead of the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and head coach Nate Oats said that decision was made in response to threatening messages Miller received.

As you can see in the video below, Miller walked into Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday with an armed security guard beside him.

Brandon Miller was accompanied by armed security today at Legacy Arena (via @ByPatForde) pic.twitter.com/QuLFpovMpe — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 15, 2023

Oats was asked about the unusual arrangement later in the day. He said people would understand why Miller needs armed security if they saw some of the messages that were sent to the star freshman.

“If you guys saw some of what I’ve seen sent his way, I think you would understand why that’s the case.“ Nate Oats was asked about an armed security guard following Brandon Miller at Alabama’s NCAA Tournament practice in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/U0VsOvgTTA — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) March 15, 2023

“If you guys saw some of what I’ve seen sent his way, I think you’d understand why that’s the case,” Oats said. “I don’t want to get into all that. The entire situation, as you know, is just a heartbreaking situation on all accounts. … Our administration has seen the stuff that I’ve seen. It’s appropriate (to have security). It’s nothing a college kid should have to go through. I think if you were able to see what I’ve seen, you’d understand why that’s going on right now.”

Police testified last month that Miller brought the gun to former teammate Darius Miles that was used in the fatal shooting of Jamea Harris on January 15. Miller’s attorney issued a statement claiming Miller did not know a gun was in his car and that the forward was going to pick up Miles, not to deliver a gun.

Miller, who is Alabama’s best player, has not been charged with a crime. Some still feel the school should not have allowed him to keep playing, and opposing fans have had some harsh chants for the freshman.

Miller has averaged 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season. He is one of the main reasons Alabama is a favorite to win the NCAA Tournament.