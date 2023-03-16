 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 16, 2023

Nate Oats reveals why Brandon Miller had armed security

March 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Brandon Miller looks ahead

Dec 13, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller (24) during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama star Brandon Miller had security accompanying him in Birmingham ahead of the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and head coach Nate Oats said that decision was made in response to threatening messages Miller received.

As you can see in the video below, Miller walked into Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday with an armed security guard beside him.

Oats was asked about the unusual arrangement later in the day. He said people would understand why Miller needs armed security if they saw some of the messages that were sent to the star freshman.

“If you guys saw some of what I’ve seen sent his way, I think you’d understand why that’s the case,” Oats said. “I don’t want to get into all that. The entire situation, as you know, is just a heartbreaking situation on all accounts. … Our administration has seen the stuff that I’ve seen. It’s appropriate (to have security). It’s nothing a college kid should have to go through. I think if you were able to see what I’ve seen, you’d understand why that’s going on right now.”

Police testified last month that Miller brought the gun to former teammate Darius Miles that was used in the fatal shooting of Jamea Harris on January 15. Miller’s attorney issued a statement claiming Miller did not know a gun was in his car and that the forward was going to pick up Miles, not to deliver a gun.

Miller, who is Alabama’s best player, has not been charged with a crime. Some still feel the school should not have allowed him to keep playing, and opposing fans have had some harsh chants for the freshman.

Miller has averaged 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season. He is one of the main reasons Alabama is a favorite to win the NCAA Tournament.

Article Tags

Alabama BasketballBrandon MillerNate Oats
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus