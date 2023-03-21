Nick Saban takes aim at Nate Oats with harsh comment

Nate Oats’ excuse regarding Brandon Miller is not something that will fly with Nick Saban, that much is clear.

Saban spoke with the media on Monday to discuss a suspension for Tony Mitchell. Mitchell, a freshman defensive back, was charged last week with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and/or deliver after a car he was driving was stopped in Bonifay, Fla.

When discussing the suspension, Saban used harsh wording that runs in direct contrast with what Oats had said about Miller.

Nick Saban announces defensive back Tony Mitchell has been suspended following the freshman’s recent arrest. Mitchell was a 5-star prospect in the 2023 class. “There’s no such thing as the wrong place at the wrong time.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/bbXn1Q4dcc — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) March 20, 2023

“Tony Mitchell has been suspended from the team and all team activities until we gather more information about the situation and what his legal circumstance is,” Saban announced.

Then Saban said things that contrasted with Oats.

“Guys, everybody’s got an opportunity to make choices and decisions. There’s no such thing in being at the wrong place at the wrong time. You got to be responsible for who you’re with, who you’re around and what you do, who you associate yourself with and the situations that you put yourself in. … There is cause-and-effect when you make choices and decisions that put you in bad situations,” Saban said.

Recall that when news came out that Miller had driven the gun to the scene that was used to kill 23-year-old Jamea Harris in Tuscaloosa on January 15, Oats said that Miller was in the “wrong spot at the wrong time.”

That is the same argument the school had been using in justifying their decision not to discipline Miller, who is the best player on the No. 1 Crimson Tide basketball team.

Regardless of what Oats says and what others at Alabama may feel, it’s clear Saban does not feel that excuse is acceptable.

There will be more scrutiny on Saban’s program as a result of all the heat from Oats and Miller. And Saban isn’t being so forgiving about it.