Nick Young says he was hacked over Instagram comment about women’s basketball

Nick Young drew some attention on Friday for a comment he left on Instagram, and then said he was hacked.

A video circulated over the last 24 hours from a women’s college basketball player. The woman complained about the gym facilities for women’s NCAA Tournament players being inferior to the facilities for the men.

ESPN’s Instagram account shared the video. Young commented on the post, saying “Man y’all not bringing in the big bucks, y’all the JV team and it’s cool.”

After the comment got some attention, Young went on Twitter and said they needed to track down the person who hacked him.

Dang who hack me like that .. I love women I would never !, all the woman I love …we gotta find this hacker going around l — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 19, 2021

Young, 35, played in the NBA from 2007-2018 and played for USC in college. He is known for wearing outlandish outfits, his breakup with Izzy Azalea, and his beef with D’Angelo Russell. He is also God’s gift to women.