North Carolina star makes surprise NBA Draft decision
North Carolina star Armando Bacot has made a somewhat surprising decision about his future.
Bacot confirmed Wednesday that he will return to the Tar Heels for another season. The North Carolina forward did so by retweeting a report about his decision and adding a picture of Perry Ellis, a former Kansas player remembered for his longevity.
https://t.co/vvAHsPjgpV pic.twitter.com/jt0Z1Ga7qq
— Armando Bacot Jr. (@iget_buckets35) March 22, 2023
Bacot told Jeff Goodman of Stadium that the biggest reason for his return is that he did not want to leave the Tar Heels after such a disappointing season.
More from Armando Bacot to @Stadium on his decision to return to UNC.
“The primary reason I am coming back is because I don’t want to leave North Carolina this way. But I also know I need to improve and feel like this is the best place to do that.” https://t.co/OaYgO3R2cu
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 22, 2023
The Tar Heels were overshadowed by their national championship appearance in 2022, which Bacot himself admitted to. Perhaps a clean slate will help significantly, and the forward clearly wants to be a part of that.
Bacot averaged 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels last season. The 2023-24 campaign will be his final season of eligibility.