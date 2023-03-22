 Skip to main content
North Carolina star makes surprise NBA Draft decision

March 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Armando Bacot smiles

Nov 5, 2021; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) on the court in the first half at Dean Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina star Armando Bacot has made a somewhat surprising decision about his future.

Bacot confirmed Wednesday that he will return to the Tar Heels for another season. The North Carolina forward did so by retweeting a report about his decision and adding a picture of Perry Ellis, a former Kansas player remembered for his longevity.

Bacot told Jeff Goodman of Stadium that the biggest reason for his return is that he did not want to leave the Tar Heels after such a disappointing season.

The Tar Heels were overshadowed by their national championship appearance in 2022, which Bacot himself admitted to. Perhaps a clean slate will help significantly, and the forward clearly wants to be a part of that.

Bacot averaged 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels last season. The 2023-24 campaign will be his final season of eligibility.

Article Tags

Armando BacotNorth Carolina Basketball
