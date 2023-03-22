Notre Dame lands sought-after head coach replacement for Mike Brey

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have won the race for a sought-after head coach as they replace Mike Brey.

Notre Dame is hiring Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, according to multiple reports. Pat Forde of SI reported that Shrewsberry will sign a seven-year contract to take over as head coach.

An Indiana native, Shrewsberry has deep ties to the state, having worked as an assistant coach at Butler and Purdue, as well as Indiana’s South Bend campus. He just finished his second season at Penn State, where he engineered a quick turnaround and took the Nittany Lions to their first NCAA Tournament in 12 years. That success got him linked to other big jobs, but Notre Dame has managed to pry him away from Penn State.

Notre Dame is coming off an 11-21 campaign, so Shrewsberry will have more rebuilding to do. The seven-year contract suggests he will be given ample time to do it.