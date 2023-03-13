 Skip to main content
Paolo Banchero reacts to Duke’s NCAA Tournament seed

March 12, 2023
by Grey Papke
Paolo Banchero at a press conference

Jun 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic first overall draft pick Paolo Banchero speaks during a press conference at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Paolo Banchero still follows Duke basketball closely, and it is safe to say he was unimpressed with how they were treated by the selection committee this year.

Banchero had a swift reaction after Duke was unveiled as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament during Sunday’s selection show. From Banchero’s reaction, it was pretty clear that he felt the Blue Devils had gotten a raw deal.

Banchero might have a point. Duke did not get off to the best start to their season, but the Blue Devils won nine straight to end the season, including a victory in the ACC Tournament. If anything, Duke was hurt by a relatively weak ACC this season. It does not help that they were matched up with No. 12 Oral Roberts, a team seen by some as one of the better lower seeds in the field.

Even though Banchero is disappointed with the seed, he can at least take solace that one thing he predicted did ultimately come true.

