Paolo Banchero throws shade at rival North Carolina

Though he is now in the NBA, Paolo Banchero is still hating on North Carolina like old times.

The Tar Heels lost at home to their hated rivals Duke on Saturday, falling by the final of 62-57. Duke also beat North Carolina in Durham earlier this season (winning by an almost identical 63-57 score in February).

Banchero, who starred for Duke last season, threw some shade at UNC in a tweet after the game.

“them boys not gon make tha tournament,” Banchero wrote.

them boys not gon make tha tournament🤣🤣🤣😔 — Paolo Banchero🇮🇹 (@Pp_doesit) March 5, 2023

The loss to Duke dropped North Carolina to 17-12 on the season (including just 11-9 in conference play). They will only be a No. 7 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament and are not currently projected by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi to be one of the 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament.

As for Banchero, the top overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft for the Orlando Magic, he is probably still salty about last year. As a Blue Devil in the 2021-22 campaign, Banchero lost two out of three matchups to North Carolina (including a devastating Final Four loss to the Tar Heels in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game). It seems Banchero hasn’t forgotten about it.