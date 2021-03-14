Patrick Ewing has great attitude even after Georgetown wins Big East

Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas improbably won the Big East Tournament, but the head coach is not satisfied.

Ewing’s Hoyas entered the tournament 9-12 but won four straight games to capture the conference tourney and a bid into the NCAA Tournament. Even though their run was improbable, Ewing is still seeking more.

He talked about his attitude during an interview with FOX Sports after Georgetown’s 73-48 win over Creighton on Saturday.

“There’s still a lot of room (to improve). We can’t be happy with just winning this game. We came here to New York, and we talked about taking steps. There were four steps that we had to take. Right now we’ve taken all four, and we have come out on top. We can’t be satisfied with that. … We have to be ready for whoever (we play in the NCAA Tournament),” Ewing said.

Ewing is in his fourth season as Georgetown’s head coach. He has gone 62-58 and 26-44 in conference. Winning the Big East Tournament was a huge accomplishment. Now the question is whether this is a fluke, or the start of something bigger. We also have to wonder whether this will get Ewing the (literal) recognition he’s looking for.