Funny photo of Kevin Hart with Stanford women’s basketball star goes viral

July 9, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Kevin Hart wearing a jacket

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Entertainer Kevin Hart on the sidelines during pregame warmups against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Hart doesn’t stand a chance next to any basketball player, men’s or women’s alike.

The famous comedian Hart went viral over the weekend for a hilarious photo where he posed with Stanford’s Cameron Brink. The All-American Brink stands 6-foot-4, and Hart is … well, a lot shorter than that.

Here is the funny picture (which was shared by Brink on Instagram).

The 21-year-old Brink is entering her senior season of college and is already an NCAA champion, two-time All-American, Defensive Player of the Year, and Pac-12 Co-Player of the Year. With those kinds of accolades, it is worth wondering who was more excited to meet who between Hart and Brink.

As for Hart, he is never afraid to poke fun at himself over his height. Hart once teamed up for an even more ridiculous picture with Joel Embiid.

