Great photo of Joel Embiid next to Kevin Hart goes viral

Joel Embiid can make darn near anyone look small, while Kevin Hart can make lots of people look big. When you get the two next to each other, the product can be magical.

FOX 29 in Philaldephia’s Breland Moore shared a photo on Twitter Sunday from the NFC Championship Game where the Eagles were hosting the San Francisco 49ers. The photo showed Embiid, a 76ers star player, next to Hart, a famous actor who is from Philly.

Embiid is 7-feet tall, while Hart is just a few inches over five feet.

Take a look at the result:

Hart looks like he’s about half Embiid’s size there.

The photo brought up memories of the funny Jose Altuve-Aaron Judge picture.

Fortunately for both men, the Eagles got the win. Maybe the pressure will be on Embiid and his 76ers to live up to the success of the Phillies and Eagles and make the NBA Finals this season.