Providence’s Garwey Dual throws forearm shot at Kansas State’s Darrin Ames

A pair of freshmen got into a scuffle during Friday night’s game between Kansas State and Providence at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Kansas State, which won 73-70 in overtime, was leading 73-68 with 7 seconds left following a basket by Providence’s Garwey Dual. Dual went to play defense after making his bucket and shoved Darrin Ames. Ames responded with a shot to Dual’s face. Dual then went back and nailed Ames with his forearm.

The players were then separated:

A fight broke out in overtime between Kansas State and Providence. pic.twitter.com/IIC0CUHuGW — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) November 18, 2023

The players received technical fouls for the incident.

Ames had 10 points and 4 assists for the victorious Wildcats. Dual finished with 7 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks in the loss.