Ref in Duke-UNC game perfectly called when he was about to get booed

A big call went against North Carolina late in their game against Duke on Saturday night, and the referee who made the decision knew exactly how it was going to be received.

North Carolina was leading 88-79 with 43 seconds left in their eventual win over Duke when Tar Heels star RJ Davis was called for a foul. Referee Roger Ayers then reviewed the play and upgraded the foul to a hook and hold, which is a Flagrant 1. That gave Duke two free throws and possession.

When Ayers went over to the scorer’s table to relay the decision, he acknowledged that he was “about to get booed real bad here” by the home fans in Chapel Hill. He was correct.

Referee Roger Ayers correctly predicts he's "about to get booed real bad" after a foul review during the final minute of UNC's win over Duke. pic.twitter.com/PiW4v0fkK3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 4, 2024

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski madę one of two free throws. The Blue Devils then turned the ball over, so the call did not wind up being costly.

UNC and Duke are major rivals, so any big call that goes against the home team will always be met with that type of reaction. Ayers knew what was coming.