Reason referee Bert Smith collapsed during Elite Eight game revealed

Referee Bert Smith collapsed on the court minutes into the start of the Gonzaga-USC Elite Eight game on March 30. Now we know what was going on with him.

SI’s Ross Dellenger spoke with Smith for an interview that revealed a blood clot was discovered in Smith’s lungs.

Though Smith collapsed on the court, he was taken off on a stretcher and alert. A status update was even provided, saying that Smith was doing OK and that he didn’t need a trip to the hospital.

Though a trip to the hospital was said to be unnecessary, Smith’s family and friends convinced him to get things checked out anyway. So he did go to the hospital and underwent multiple tests. That’s when the blood clot was discovered. The blood clot restricted oxygen to his lungs, causing Smith to pass out. He was also checked for a concussion because he hit his head on the floor after the collapse, and he did not have one.

Smith is now at home resting and recovering. He began working Division I games in 1993 and has been a full-time ref since 2010.