Report: Jay Wright to retire as Villanova head coach

April 20, 2022
by Grey Papke
Another high-profile college basketball coach is calling it quits.

Villanova coach Jay Wright is planning to retire, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Fordham coach Kyle Neptune, who served as a Villanova assistant from 2013 to 2021, is reportedly the choice to succeed Wright.

Wright’s decision is certainly unexpected, and there was nothing pointing toward this. The 60-year-old is fresh off leading the Wildcats to another Final Four appearance, the fourth of his career. Two of those runs ended with national titles. He departs Villanova with a 520-197 record as the school’s head coach.

Not that long ago, Wright was actually getting looks from the NBA. Less than two years later, he has decided to leave coaching, apparently for good.

