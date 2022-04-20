Report: Jay Wright to retire as Villanova head coach

Another high-profile college basketball coach is calling it quits.

Villanova coach Jay Wright is planning to retire, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Jay Wright is likely retiring as head coach of Villanova soon, sources said, and that means a succession plan is in order for the university. https://t.co/o3fJHrUMEy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2022

Fordham coach Kyle Neptune, who served as a Villanova assistant from 2013 to 2021, is reportedly the choice to succeed Wright.

Fordham University coach Kyle Neptune is expected to be the choice to succeed two-time NCAA champion Jay Wright as the new head coach of Villanova, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2022

Wright’s decision is certainly unexpected, and there was nothing pointing toward this. The 60-year-old is fresh off leading the Wildcats to another Final Four appearance, the fourth of his career. Two of those runs ended with national titles. He departs Villanova with a 520-197 record as the school’s head coach.

Not that long ago, Wright was actually getting looks from the NBA. Less than two years later, he has decided to leave coaching, apparently for good.