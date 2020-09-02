Jay Wright responds to 76ers head coach rumors

Jay Wright made it clear Wednesday that he will not be a candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coaching position.

The Villanova coach said in a statement that he is “not a candidate” for the job, but had praise for the organization and GM Elton Brand.

Wright was named as a possible candidate as soon as Brett Brown was fired. The reasons were clear, and he even touches on some of them. He’s well-known in Philadelphia, and he’s a lifelong fan of the team.

In the end, Wright seems to have come to the same conclusion that a lot of college coaches do. He has a great job at Villanova and is one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport. He’s also a two-time national champion.

The Sixers need not worry. Their job has attracted plenty of interest, and they should be able to find a quality coach.