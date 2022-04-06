Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years.

Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.

Lavin has not been on the coaching radar for some time, though he remains a visible presence around college basketball. He has regularly appeared as an analyst on FOX Sports and CBS Sports since St. John’s fired him in 2015.

Lavin does have some success to point to, though none of it recent. The 57-year-old went 145-78 as UCLA coach from 1996 to 2003, leading the team to six NCAA Tournament bids. He also led St. John’s to a pair of tournament bids between 2010 and 2015, though he suffered a first round exit on both occasions.

San Diego is coming off a 15-16 season. The school has not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

