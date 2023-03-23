Report: Texas interim coach Rodney Terry is candidate for 2 other jobs

Rodney Terry remains the interim coach of the Texas Longhorns and a candidate for the permanent job, but he appears to have other opportunities even if he does not get it.

Penn State and California both have interest in hiring Terry, according to Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte has said Terry remains a candidate for the permanent job at Texas, but no decision will be made until after the Longhorns end their season.

Penn State is looking to replace Micah Shrewsberry, who is leaving to become head coach at Notre Dame. Cal is seeking a replacement for Mark Fox coming off a 3-29 season.

Terry has not done a lot wrong since taking over for Chris Beard, who was fired in the aftermath of domestic violence allegations. He has gone 21-7 and won the Big 12 Tournament, and also has the Longhorns in the Sweet 16. On paper, he should probably be the favorite to keep his position.