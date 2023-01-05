Texas announces major decision on Chris Beard

The Texas Longhorns on Thursday announced major news regarding head basketball coach Chris Beard.

The school has fired Beard for cause stemming from an alleged incident of domestic violence in December.

In a statement, Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte said Beard has been terminated from his position, effective immediately. Rodney Terry will continue serving as acting coach for the remainder of the season.

Beard being fired for cause means Texas would not owe him outstanding money on his contract. Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman conveyed that Beard’s lawyers are already contesting that decision.

Chris Beard's lawyer, Perry Minton, wrote to UT, "I want to be on record as emphatically stating, and herein memorializing, that Coach Beard has not done anything to violate any provision of his contract with the University of Texas." — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) January 5, 2023

Beard was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with assault on a family member/impeding breadth circulation, or strangulation, at which point he was suspended by the Longhorns indefinitely. The alleged details of the incident were quite alarming.

Beard’s fiancee Randi Trew issued a statement on Dec. 23 in which she denied telling police that Beard choked her. She also said she did not intend for the coach to be arrested or prosecuted.