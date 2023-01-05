 Skip to main content
Texas announces major decision on Chris Beard

January 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Chris Beard in a Texas polo

Feb 1, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard looks up at the scoreboard in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns on Thursday announced major news regarding head basketball coach Chris Beard.

The school has fired Beard for cause stemming from an alleged incident of domestic violence in December.

In a statement, Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte said Beard has been terminated from his position, effective immediately. Rodney Terry will continue serving as acting coach for the remainder of the season.

Beard being fired for cause means Texas would not owe him outstanding money on his contract. Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman conveyed that Beard’s lawyers are already contesting that decision.

Beard was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with assault on a family member/impeding breadth circulation, or strangulation, at which point he was suspended by the Longhorns indefinitely. The alleged details of the incident were quite alarming.

Beard’s fiancee Randi Trew issued a statement on Dec. 23 in which she denied telling police that Beard choked her. She also said she did not intend for the coach to be arrested or prosecuted.

Chris Beard
