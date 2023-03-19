 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 19, 2023

Rick Pitino reportedly deciding between 2 head coach options

March 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Rick Pitino motions with his hand

Iona College men’s basketball head coach Rick Pitino on the sidelines during their game between Iona College and Morgan State at Iona College in New Rochelle, Dec. 8, 2020. Photo Credit: MARK VERGARI/THE JOURNAL NEWS

Rick Pitino’s coaching future is up in the air, and a new report suggests he is deciding between two options.

Pitino has been strongly linked with the vacant head coach job at St. John’s and is deciding between that position and staying at Iona, according to college basketball writer Adam Zagoria. Pitino is expected to make a decision by midweek.

It is pretty clear that the St. John’s job is Pitino’s if he wants it. With that on the table, it is tough to envision him staying at Iona. He has had success there, but at the end of the day, there is no comparison between the Big East and the Metro Atlantic.

Pitino has essentially resurrected his coaching career at Iona. The 70-year-old has gone 64-22 with a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in his three years as coach.

Article Tags

Iona BasketballRick PitinoSt. John's Basketball
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus