Rick Pitino reportedly deciding between 2 head coach options

Rick Pitino’s coaching future is up in the air, and a new report suggests he is deciding between two options.

Pitino has been strongly linked with the vacant head coach job at St. John’s and is deciding between that position and staying at Iona, according to college basketball writer Adam Zagoria. Pitino is expected to make a decision by midweek.

Rick Pitino is expected to make up his mind about his coaching future by Wednesday, per source close to him. Going to St. John’s and staying at Iona are the options pic.twitter.com/YWR6ISlRjt — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 19, 2023

It is pretty clear that the St. John’s job is Pitino’s if he wants it. With that on the table, it is tough to envision him staying at Iona. He has had success there, but at the end of the day, there is no comparison between the Big East and the Metro Atlantic.

Pitino has essentially resurrected his coaching career at Iona. The 70-year-old has gone 64-22 with a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in his three years as coach.