Rick Pitino has perfect tribute to Lou Carnesecca

St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino had the perfect way of paying tribute to legendary Red Storm coach Lou Carnesecca during Saturday’s game against Kansas State.

Saturday marked the first St. John’s home game since Carnesecca died on Saturday at the age of 99. As a tribute, Pitino had a replica of Carnesecca’s iconic sweater tailored for him, and wore it for the Kansas State game.

When Pitino removed his suit jacket to show off the sweater, he got a standing ovation from the Carnesecca Arena crowd.

This. Is. Awesome. Rick Pitino had a tailor make him a Lou Carnesecca replica sweater. The Hall of Famer pays tribute to the St. John’s legend. A standing ovation in Queens. pic.twitter.com/UTWcnxo9XE — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) December 7, 2024

Pitino had paid tribute to Carnesecca earlier in the week, calling the former coach his “rock star best friend” in a post on X.

RIP my rock star best friend. You are already looking down on us. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) November 30, 2024

St. John’s turned in a performance worthy of the occasion, beating Kansas State 88-71 to improve to 7-2 on the season.