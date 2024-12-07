 Skip to main content
Rick Pitino has perfect tribute to Lou Carnesecca

December 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
Rick Pitino in a suit

Mar 21, 2023; New York, NY, USA; New St. John s head coach Rick Pitino speaks at his introductory press conference at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino had the perfect way of paying tribute to legendary Red Storm coach Lou Carnesecca during Saturday’s game against Kansas State.

Saturday marked the first St. John’s home game since Carnesecca died on Saturday at the age of 99. As a tribute, Pitino had a replica of Carnesecca’s iconic sweater tailored for him, and wore it for the Kansas State game.

When Pitino removed his suit jacket to show off the sweater, he got a standing ovation from the Carnesecca Arena crowd.

Pitino had paid tribute to Carnesecca earlier in the week, calling the former coach his “rock star best friend” in a post on X.

St. John’s turned in a performance worthy of the occasion, beating Kansas State 88-71 to improve to 7-2 on the season.

