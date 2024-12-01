Legendary coach Lou Carnesecca has died – dead at 99

Legendary college basketball coach Lou Carnesecca has died at the age of 99, St. John’s announced on Saturday.

Carnesecca was known for being a long time coach of the Red Storm. He coached St. John’s from 1965–1970, and 1973–1992. He coached the New York Nets in between.

While at St. John’s, Carnesecca reached the postseason every year. He made a Final Four appearance in 1985 thanks in part to the play of Chris Mullin, and helped make the Big East a power in the 1980s. In 1989, St. John’s won the NIT.

In addition to Mullin, Walter Berry, Mark Jackson, Bill Wennington and Jayson Williams were some of the NBA players who played for Carnesecca at St. John’s.

Carnesecca was a two-time National Coach of the Year and three-time Big East Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 1992.

St. John’s shared this tribute video to Carnesecca: