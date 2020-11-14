Rick Pitino suggests ‘May Madness’ to ‘save’ college basketball season

Rick Pitino is concerned about whether the college basketball season can be played on schedule, and he has some suggestions to try to help that process.

With ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic — and a spate of cancellations in college football this weekend — Pitino suggested that the start of the season be delayed. Pitino believes it is “impossible” to play right now, but thinks it would be doable with the institution of a conference-only schedule and “May Madness.”

Save the Season. Move the start back. Play league schedule and have May Madness. Spiking and protocols make it impossible to play right now. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) November 14, 2020

Pitino’s idea is just one of many that could be implemented for the season. There have been others that are far more radical.

The 68-year-old Pitino is about to embark on his first season as head coach at Iona, his first job since being forced out at Louisville due to NCAA rules violations.