Rick Pitino apologizes for brutal comments about his St. John’s team

St. John’s coach Rick Pitino apologized on Wednesday after some brutally harsh comments about his team went viral over the weekend.

After the Red Storm blew a 19-point lead to Seton Hall in a loss on Sunday, Pitino said this season has been “the most unenjoyable experience I’ve had since I’ve been coaching.” He singled out four players he thought were “non-athletic,” and even suggested the team had recruited poorly.

“It’s a good group, they try hard, they’re just not very tough,” Pitino said of his team.

Pitino changed his tune on Wednesday following a 90-85 win over Georgetown, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

“These guys have never failed me,” Pitino said, via Kyle Tucker of The Athletic. “I have failed them with the fundamentals.”

Pitino took ownership of recruiting, saying he had the roster he wanted. He also admitted that “words matter” and said he had apologized privately to the team.

“I absolutely love you guys,” Pitino said he told his players. “I would never, ever want to embarrass you. It’s my bad. I’m at fault. I should’ve never mentioned anybody by name. I didn’t mean it.”

Pitino’s first season at St. John’s has been a struggle, with Wednesday’s win lifting them to 15-12. They are likely to miss the NCAA Tournament, and Pitino, a consistent winner, has not been very laid back about it, either. Still, Sunday’s remarks were harsh, even by his standards.