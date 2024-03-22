Sad Kentucky girl goes viral during NCAA Tournament loss

Kentucky is headed home earlier than expected from yet another NCAA Tournament, and one Wildcats fan went viral for her reaction to the team’s latest stunning defeat.

Oakland, a 14-seed, pulled off a huge upset over 3-seed Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. Late in the Wildcats’ 80-76 loss, a very attractive and very disappointed Kentucky fan was shown on the CBS broadcast.

The fan received all kinds of attention on social media.

Kentucky fans all felt her pain. The Wildcats now have just one NCAA Tournament win since 2019. They were absolutely torched on Thursday by some dude that looks like he should be playing in a men’s over-40 league at a local YMCA.

Many Kentucky fans were so angry after the loss to Oakland that they crashed one of the team’s most popular message boards. Sad Kentucky girl was just one of many, even if she got more attention than most.