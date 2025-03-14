USC players get into altercation with Purdue fan at Big Ten Tournament

USC players got into an altercation with a Purdue fan following a game between the teams at the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers beat the Trojans 76-71 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., in the second round of the tournament. The game was tied at 71 with 28 seconds left before USC’s Rashaun Agee was called for a foul on an inbound pass that changed the game.

This was a foul on USC: pic.twitter.com/DmpygOQAxl — college basketball (@cbbknowledge) March 14, 2025

Then with five seconds left, no foul was called on Purdue despite Wesley Yates apparently being fouled, which helped Purdue get the win.

The loss ended USC’s tournament and sends them home. They were not happy, and some of their players got into an altercation with some fans after the game. You can see the video, which showed security trying to intervene.

The nature of the altercation is unclear, but fans believed USC had a right to be upset after the game.

USC just got HOSED by one of the more horrendous calls I’ve seen in any sports event… called a foul on the inbounds pass when the defender literally had his hands up to make sure he didn’t foul 😂 controlling the games like the refs do is SICKENING — Braden. (@Braden_Arthur) March 14, 2025

USC is now 16-17, while Purdue is 22-10.