San Diego State had great message on their board in locker room

San Diego State pulled off a big upset in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in Louisville, and perhaps we all should have seen it coming.

A video of Brian Dutcher making a speech in the locker room was shown by TBS after the Aztecs knocked off Alabama 71-64. On the board behind Dutcher was a message that fans loved.

“WE ARE REAL TOUGH A– DUDES!!” it said on the board (censored by LBS).

WE ARE REAL TOUGH ASS DUDES!! pic.twitter.com/zZFPKvkW1m — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 25, 2023

San Diego State knew they were tough, played tough, and it showed. They weren’t the least bit intimidated by facing the No. 1 seed in the entire tournament.

They blocked eight shots — five by Nathan Mensah — and forced Alabama into 14 turnovers. Brandon Miller, who committed six turnovers, also had an awful shooting game.

Those tough a– dudes will move on to their first Elite Eight in school history. They will face Creighton in the finals of the South Region with the winner heading to the Final Four.