Brandon Miller had a historically bad NCAA Tournament

Brandon Miller was a star in the regular season for Alabama, but he sure was a dud in the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide lost 71-64 in the Sweet 16 to San Diego State on Friday night in Louisville, ending what was a disappointing tournament for the team — and especially their star player.

Miller shot just 3/19 against San Diego State and went 1/10 on threes. His nine points were the third-lowest point total he had for the season. His lowest total came in the first round when he didn’t score any points.

For the tournament, Miller went 8/41. His 19.5 percent shooting was the worst field goal percentage in the NCAA Tournament since 1985 for anyone who took at least 35 shots.

That is brutal.

We’d add another “wrong place at the wrong time” line, but those have already been used plenty.

You can’t advance far when your best player is playing so poorly. San Diego State will now face Creighton in the finals of the South Region.

Thanks to the losses of Alabama and Houston on Friday, no No. 1 seeds remain.