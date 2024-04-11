Scott Drew appears to be giving Kentucky job serious consideration

Scott Drew appears to be giving serious consideration to taking the Kentucky Wildcats job.

A report on Wednesday said that Drew would be interviewing with Kentucky soon. The current Baylor Bears head coach seemed to respond to the report by sharing a photo of himself in Waco, Texas.

Despite Drew seemingly asserting that he was in Waco Wednesday, there are signs that his family was not.

Darby Brown, the sports director for KWTX in Texas, shared a video on X Wednesday night. The video showed a private plane that she said was filled with members of Drew’s family.

“This plane landed in Temple, Texas tonight around 7:30. It was coming from Lexington, Kentucky,” Brown reported. “While Scott Drew did not exit the plane, members of his family did.”

It sure seems like Drew’s family went to Lexington to check out Kentucky and see what they thought of it.

Drew has been the head coach at Baylor since 2003. He took a program that was in shambles and turned them into a consistent winner. They were one of the best programs over the 2010s and even won the national championship in 2021.

Might Drew feel like he has done enough at Baylor? Might he want the challenge of trying to win a national championship at one of the true blue-blood programs? Those are questions Baylor may be concerned about at this point.

Kentucky is searching for a new head coach after John Calipari left to take the Arkansas job. The Wildcats have historically been one of the best programs in college basketball. Their fans are among the most passionate and dedicated in the sport.