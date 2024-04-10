Kentucky set to interview former national championship-winning coach

The Kentucky Wildcats are set to meet with the first potential candidate to replace John Calipari, according to one report.

Kentucky is planning to officially meet with Baylor coach Scott Drew regarding their head coaching position, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. The meeting is expected to take place “in the near future.”

Sources: Kentucky plans to officially meet with Baylor's Scott Drew regarding its head coaching vacancy in the near future. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 10, 2024

There were even rumors on Wednesday that Drew may already be in Lexington for a potential interview. However, the Baylor coach posted a picture of himself having lunch in Waco, possibly to try and dispel those rumors.

Great lunch spot in Waco on a rainy day. No better friend and supporter than Eric Shero and Alliance Bank!💯 pic.twitter.com/OP2OfYNhnZ — Scott Drew (@BUDREW) April 10, 2024

Drew was quickly named as a potential replacement for Calipari, and it is no surprise that Kentucky would be taking a long look at him. He won a national title at Baylor in 2021, and has been widely praised for engineering a remarkable turnaround after inheriting a program in shambles back in 2003.

Drew may be Kentucky’s preference, as other coaches they may have also wanted appear to have ruled themselves out of contention. The difficult part might be prying him away from Baylor after he has spent two decades at the school.