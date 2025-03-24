Scottie Pippen’s son makes decision about his future

Scottie Pippen’s son Justin has made a significant decision about his future, even though his team is still in the NCAA Tournament.

Justin Pippen, a freshman guard for Michigan, has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to Travis Branham of 247 Sports. Pippen is making the move even though the Wolverines are in the Sweet Sixteen.

NEWS: Michigan guard Justin Pippen will enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247Sports.



Son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen. Former four-star recruit. Represented by Klutch Sports.https://t.co/6i99HCvb1A pic.twitter.com/HVlchh8jf2 — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 24, 2025

Jun 7, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA former player Scottie Pippen before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in game three of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Pippen was a four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. He chose Michigan over the likes of Texas A&M, Stanford, and Georgia Tech. He was the first commitment landed by coach Dusty May after May was hired last year.

Pippen wound up playing a minor role as a freshman, appearing in 28 games but playing just 6.6 minutes per game. He was viewed as a combo guard coming out of high school, but failed to carve out a role in Michigan’s rotation right away.

Presumably, Pippen will not play any further role in Michigan’s season. The Wolverines will face Auburn in the Sweet 16, having beaten UC San Diego and Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend.