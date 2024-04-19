 Skip to main content
Scottie Pippen's youngest son announces his college commitment

April 19, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Scottie Pippen smiling

Jun 7, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA former player Scottie Pippen before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in game three of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena.

Some four decades after his father went to small-town Central Arkansas, Justin Pippen is headed to a much larger school.

Justin, the youngest son of retired Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, announced on Friday that he has committed to the University of Michigan. A four-star combo guard in the class of 2024, Justin becomes the very first commit under new Michigan head coach Dusty May.

The 18-year-old Justin averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists a game this season as a senior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds and ranks as 247Sports’ No. 62 overall recruit for the 2024 class.

Justin, the third of four children that Scottie shares with his ex-wife Larsa (and the youngest of three sons), already received some notable scholarship offers in recent months. But he has decided instead to join Michigan as they move past the Juwan Howard era and into the May era.

