Scottie Pippen’s son receives scholarship offer from Pac-12 school

Justin Pippen, the 18-year-old son of retired NBA great Scottie Pippen, is generating quite a bit of interest among NCAA schools. In fact, the three-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School could soon take the court for a Pac-12 program.

Earlier this week, Pippen revealed that he’s received several scholarship offers, including one from Stanford.

Blessed to receive an offer from Stanford pic.twitter.com/zIYocHeUyN — Justin Pippen (@JustinPippen3) November 9, 2023

In addition to Stanford, UCSB and Texas A&M, who is currently ranked No. 15 in the country, have also extended scholarship offers to Pippen.

“Super excited for your journey, (Justin). I’m so proud of you, my love,” Justin’s mother, Larsa Pippen, wrote on Instagram after he revealed the news.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Pippen is a combo guard who displayed marked improvement in 2023 and will likely receive additional scholarship offers in the near future.

Justin is one of Scottie’s eight children, two of whom have passed away. He’s one of four siblings born to Larsa and has three brothers, including Antron, who tragically passed away in 2021 at the age of 33.

One of Justin’s other brothers, the 23-year-old Scotty Pippen Jr., signed with the Las Angeles Lakers as an undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt in 2022. However, he was released in mid-October.