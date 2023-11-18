Shaheen Holloway starts handshake line spat with opposing coach

Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway got into a bizarre spat with an opposing coach during the postgame handshake line on Saturday.

Holloway’s Pirates beat Wagner 72-51 Saturday afternoon, but the real fireworks happened in the postgame handshake line. Holloway had some sort of problem with Wagner coach Donald Copeland, as the two had an animated chat that ended with Holloway angrily pulling his arm away.

Shaheen Holloway was NOT having it with Donald Copeland in the postgame handshake line 👀 pic.twitter.com/n2wvKG8j1O — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 18, 2023

Holloway and Copeland both played at Seton Hall and ran in the same circles, making the confrontation even stranger. After the game, Holloway took responsibility for what happened.

“I take full responsibility for that,” Holloway said, via Adam Zagoria of NJ Advance Media. “I like Donald. I respect him. He’s a good person, a good player and a good coach.”

This will certainly remind some of the infamous Juwan Howard incident in 2022, though this was nowhere near as heated. Still, it is a pretty bad look for Holloway, who seemingly overreacted here.