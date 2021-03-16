Sister Jean cleared to travel to NCAA Tournament with Loyola

Loyola has once again qualified for the NCAA Tournament and will be looking to replicate its Final Four run from three years ago, and Sister Jean will be along for the ride.

Sister Jean, Loyola’s 101-year-old team chaplain, has been cleared to travel to Indianapolis for Loyola’s first-round matchup with Georgia Tech on Friday. It was unclear if she would be able to join the team due to COVID-19 restrictions that limit the size of teams’ traveling parties, but the NCAA has given her the green light.

Sister Jean has not attended a Ramblers game all season. She said last week that she “so badly” wants to attend the NCAA Tournament, and Loyola fans will be happy to see that she is being allowed to do so. Sister Jean also revealed that she has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m not going to run down on the court and I’m not going to cause any disturbance,” she joked last week.

Sister Jean became an overnight celebrity when Loyola reached the Final Four in 2018. She is somewhat of a cult hero for college basketball fans, and we saw just how popular she was when Loyola sold Sister Jean bobbleheads. It’s only fitting that she will be in Indianapolis.