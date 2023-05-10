Son of Hall of Famer to team up with Bronny James at USC

USC already landed the son of The King, and now they have the son of The Worm as well.

DJ Rodman, the son of colorful Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, announced to social media this week that he has committed to USC. DJ had entered the transfer portal after spending the last four seasons elsewhere in the Pac-12 at Washington State (he has one more year of eligibility left).

The 22-year-old DJ is 6-foot-6 small forward. The son of the five-time NBA champion Dennis and ex-wife Michelle Moyer, DJ has averaged 5.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game over his college career (including peaking last season with 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game).

DJ’s best attribute might be his defense, but he also has reliable catch-and-shoot ability (38.1 percent on threes last year) and can provide rim pressure.

DJ Rodman with an absolutely vicious rejection on the hustle play to keep it a single-possession game. 🖥️ @Pac12Network #GoCougs #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/yoD9Xo38mB — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) March 10, 2023

DJ Rodman movement three!!! pic.twitter.com/wFgWUWAaTb — Bryce Hendricks (@BryceHendrick14) November 8, 2022

DJ Rodman is that guy. He’s got the moves and the finish at the rim 🤫#GoCougs | #WAZZU pic.twitter.com/UZy0zIqwnY — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) December 10, 2022

The news of DJ’s commitment comes just days after Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, announced that he plans to join USC next season too. The Trojans have No. 1 overall prospect Isaiah Collier set to arrive as well and are looking loaded to the brim for the 2023-24 campaign.