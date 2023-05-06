Bronny James announces his college commitment

Bronny James has announced his college commitment, and the top prospect is staying close to home.

Bronny announced via Instagram on Saturday that he will be playing college basketball at USC.

“Fight On #committed,” Bronny’s Instagram caption said.

He tagged his location as University of Southern California and shared a photo of himself inside USC’s basketball locker room.

Bronny’s decision is not a surprise.

The Trojans were believed to be among Bronny’s top three schools, along with Oregon and Ohio State. A reporter also forecasted that James would choose USC.

The Trojans offered something many of the other top schools could not: the ability to be close to home.

James playing in Los Angeles will allow his family to watch many of his games in person. His father LeBron plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, whose home arena at Crypto.com Arena is 1.6 miles away from the Galen Center, where USC plays its home games.

USC is also a Nike school, which is important for the James family. LeBron has a lifetime contract with Nike, while Bronny’s high school Sierra Canyon has its jerseys made by Nike.

247 Sports’ composite rankings list Bronny as a 5-star recruit. The 6-foot-3 combo guard is rated as the No. 21 overall recruit by 247 Sports’ composite rankings.