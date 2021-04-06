Texas Tech promoting assistant Mark Adams to head coach

Texas Tech appears to have its replacement for Chris Beard.

The Red Raiders are promoting assistant coach Mark Adams to the role of head coach, according to Jon Rothstein. The announcement is expected to be made official soon.

Adams is a Texas Tech graduate and served as their Director of Basketball Operations from 2013-2015. He was an assistant under Beard at Arkansas Little Rock from 2015-2016. He then joined Beard at Texas Tech in 2016 as an assistant coach. He was promoted to the role of associate head coach prior to last season.

Adams is regarded as a defensive-minded coach who helped build the Red Raiders’ tough defenses under Beard.

Former Texas Tech star Darvin Ham will remain in his role as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks. He was a candidate for the Texas Tech job.