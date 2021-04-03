 Skip to main content
Texas Tech reportedly eyeing Darvin Ham as head coach candidate

April 3, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are considering going the former NBA player route as they hunt for a replacement for Chris Beard.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Texas Tech has received permission to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham. Ham is a former Red Raider who played at Texas Tech from 1993-1996.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein cites the Red Raiders’ interest in Ham as an offshoot of Juwan Howard’s success at Michigan, with schools more open to hiring former pros from the ranks of NBA assistants.

Ham has received looks at the NBA level, so Texas Tech is going for someone respected in the sport. He would likely be a popular hire due to his existing connection with the school as well.

We know of one NBA star who probably wouldn’t be upset to see Ham leave the league.

