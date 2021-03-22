CBS’ Todd Fuhrman stands by criticism after being ripped by Eric Musselman

Arkansas pulled out an impressive win over Texas Tech to advance to the Sweet 16 on Sunday night, and Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman couldn’t wait to rub it in the face of a certain CBS analyst. Although he was wrong, that analyst refuses to back down.

Todd Fuhrman, a betting analyst who works for CBS, said prior to the Texas Tech-Arkansas game that Red Raiders coach Chris Beard must be “licking his chops” knowing he gets to coach against Musselman. The Arkansas coach immediately responded after his team showed toughness in a 68-66 win.

Muss put @ToddFuhrman in a body bag after the game pic.twitter.com/AuPlkaMW8y — Tye Richardson (@TyeSportsRadio) March 22, 2021

Musselman later admitted that Fuhrman’s comments motivated him.

“I brought it up right away, right? Yeah, I take it personal,” he said, via Trey Biddy of 247 Sports. “I mean, who is this guy? He’s never called a timeout. I mean, who is the guy? I don’t know who he is. Yeah, I took it personal. My son brought it to me whenever the thing went out. I knew right away. So, yeah, I take it personal when someone says something like that.”

Fuhrman appeared on Clay Travis’ “Outkick the Coverage” radio show on Monday morning, and he was asked about Musselman calling him out. He stood by his analysis.

“I stand by everything I said. Arkansas was a double-digit blown lead away from their entire fanbase needing to eat crow,” he said. “And if Mac McClung doesn’t miss the front end to try and tie the game up — and they don’t miss two layups — suddenly I look like the genius instead of everybody else.”

Musselman took Nevada to the Sweet 16 three years ago, so he has had some success in the NCAA Tournament. He may have delivered a cringeworthy pregame speech line prior to the opening round, but his Razorbacks have looked solid thus far. You can’t blame him for throwing it in Fuhrman’s face.