Tom Izzo has perfect response after spoiling Michigan star’s big moment

Tom Izzo was utterly remorseless after the Michigan State Spartans defeated in-state rival Michigan on Friday, putting a big damper on a Michigan star’s night in the process.

Wolverines center Vlad Goldin proposed to his girlfriend on the Crisler Arena court following Friday’s game. That game was a 75-62 Spartan victory, however, which was presumably not how Goldin planned the night.

Vlad Goldin just proposed to his girlfriend, Camryn Vogler! pic.twitter.com/nTOP3OFIKD — Brock Heilig (@brockheilig) February 22, 2025

Oct 2, 2019; Rosemont, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo addresses the media during the Big Ten conference NCAA college basketball media day at Hilton Rosemont. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

In an appearance on ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was asked by host Rece Davis if he felt bad for spoiling Goldin’s engagement. Izzo had the perfect response, saying he wished the couple well, but he had a game to win.

“It doesn’t bother me at all,” Izzo said. “I wish him and her all the luck in the world, but spoiling the moment for them? No, that doesn’t work here. … I wish him all the luck. I hope he has a great marriage and 70 years of togetherness, but right now, I’m just going to worry about winning the game.”

Rece Davis really asked Tom Izzo if he felt bad for “spoiling” Vlad Goldin’s engagement night😂



Classic answer from Tom pic.twitter.com/nnGdJnMy0m — Michigan State Content (@msucontent) February 22, 2025

That’s the perfect answer for any situation, especially a rivalry.

Friday’s game was a big one for both programs. With their win, the Spartans control their own destiny in the Big Ten title race, though they still have big games coming up against Maryland and Wisconsin. They also have to face Michigan again, though that game will be in East Lansing.

Anyone expecting Izzo to show any mercy to anyone, especially Michigan, is bound to come away disappointed. It still drew a funny response, which was probably why the question was asked.

Goldin could at least say he had a good game. He scored 21 points in the defeat, and hopefully has a bright future ahead with his new fiancee.